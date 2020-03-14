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Sanitizer? NO! Clean MIND! Coronavirus, Sick Of Hearing It? Do THIS! Most Important Immune Boosters!
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32 views • March 14, 2020
PLEASE READ: Everybody keeps looking ONE way, or following the sheeple or media-orders... WRONG in ANY scenario for freedom and prosperity.
Think everyone doing the same thing is good? It doesn't mean they are coming together, they want to stay apart.
Learn to know how to live without it, instead of buying more of it. Learn to eat LESS, and fast NOW.
Why so dependent on paper products? Why so DEPENDENT and COLLECTIVIST?
Media's JOB is to profit from articles, like FDA when it comes to drug monopolies.
The answer is nature.
The vaccine has been hyped up, we KNOW it will NOT be safe. No long-term studies, likely additives and leaked strains... told for EVERYBODY to get, including pregnant women and children.
The simple mindset does NOT CARE about the moreover-modern world problems and paranoia, but has modern and old world solutions for prevention and not simply treatment
A healthy lifestyle IS a stronger immune system. Government and Vaccination IS dependence (lack of freedom in their nature) & will NOT help long-term NATURE, EVER.
Why must we BUY water in this century? Simple needs have become forgotten and complex.
Also... hand sanitizer is worthless, frankly; it's also only the first to leave the shelves, minus well buy alcohol or baby wipes if that's the case. Isolation and Immunity IS OPTIMAL.
Who's laughing at the preppers now?
INFORM YOURSELF WITH THESE VIDEOS:
NEW: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-tfDF-8E8k&t=1113s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wln9pbau5IA&t=198s
-
The World’s Cleanest Superfo0ds And Pr0ducts (Heavy M3tal Tested, USA Made, Nutri3nt Dense) http://bit.ly/2njS6XI
One Of The Only Supplem3nt Brands To Trust, Recommended By Dr. Derek Rodger, ND (90 Ess3ntial Nutri3nts Needed Everyday For Life + Other Specialized Pr0ducts) http://gthealth.youngevity.com/
Support Directly (The mission/message, help me make a living, helping other’s living):
PAYPAL- http://paypal.me/natureistheanswer
-
#coronavirus #treatment #prevention #virus #coronavirusnews #sciencexperiments #experimentation #science #bioweapon #bioweapons #monkeys #bats #china #wuhan #wuhanchina #infection #widespread #disease #superbugs #shocking #healthnews #news
-
Tags: nita, nature is the answer, health, technology, media, news, latest, breakthrough, groundbreaking, obesity, weight loss, cardiovascular, disease, heart, worst, best, better, proven, approved, trends, trending, top, fun facts, dying, drug, risk, prevention, superbugs, common, surprising, shocking, bacteria, infection, widespread, disease, bioweapon, hazard, labs, science experimentation, corona virus, coronavirus, wuhan, monkeys, bats, china, infection, widespread, disease, shocking, ebola, zika, bird flu, avian flu, stage, communism, simulation, rockefeller, bill gates, vaccine, agenda, treat, treatment
-
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Think everyone doing the same thing is good? It doesn't mean they are coming together, they want to stay apart.
Learn to know how to live without it, instead of buying more of it. Learn to eat LESS, and fast NOW.
Why so dependent on paper products? Why so DEPENDENT and COLLECTIVIST?
Media's JOB is to profit from articles, like FDA when it comes to drug monopolies.
The answer is nature.
The vaccine has been hyped up, we KNOW it will NOT be safe. No long-term studies, likely additives and leaked strains... told for EVERYBODY to get, including pregnant women and children.
The simple mindset does NOT CARE about the moreover-modern world problems and paranoia, but has modern and old world solutions for prevention and not simply treatment
A healthy lifestyle IS a stronger immune system. Government and Vaccination IS dependence (lack of freedom in their nature) & will NOT help long-term NATURE, EVER.
Why must we BUY water in this century? Simple needs have become forgotten and complex.
Also... hand sanitizer is worthless, frankly; it's also only the first to leave the shelves, minus well buy alcohol or baby wipes if that's the case. Isolation and Immunity IS OPTIMAL.
Who's laughing at the preppers now?
INFORM YOURSELF WITH THESE VIDEOS:
NEW: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-tfDF-8E8k&t=1113s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wln9pbau5IA&t=198s
-
The World’s Cleanest Superfo0ds And Pr0ducts (Heavy M3tal Tested, USA Made, Nutri3nt Dense) http://bit.ly/2njS6XI
One Of The Only Supplem3nt Brands To Trust, Recommended By Dr. Derek Rodger, ND (90 Ess3ntial Nutri3nts Needed Everyday For Life + Other Specialized Pr0ducts) http://gthealth.youngevity.com/
Support Directly (The mission/message, help me make a living, helping other’s living):
PAYPAL- http://paypal.me/natureistheanswer
-
#coronavirus #treatment #prevention #virus #coronavirusnews #sciencexperiments #experimentation #science #bioweapon #bioweapons #monkeys #bats #china #wuhan #wuhanchina #infection #widespread #disease #superbugs #shocking #healthnews #news
-
Tags: nita, nature is the answer, health, technology, media, news, latest, breakthrough, groundbreaking, obesity, weight loss, cardiovascular, disease, heart, worst, best, better, proven, approved, trends, trending, top, fun facts, dying, drug, risk, prevention, superbugs, common, surprising, shocking, bacteria, infection, widespread, disease, bioweapon, hazard, labs, science experimentation, corona virus, coronavirus, wuhan, monkeys, bats, china, infection, widespread, disease, shocking, ebola, zika, bird flu, avian flu, stage, communism, simulation, rockefeller, bill gates, vaccine, agenda, treat, treatment
-
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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