Warning; There is No Third Option

Life has one of two endings, their is no third option?





Option one, death, hell, Great White throne Judgement, lake of fire

Option 2, repent, put your faith in Jesus Christ, Spend Eternity with God in heaven.





Rev. 4:8 And the four beasts had each of them six wings about him; and they were full of eyes within: and they rest not day and night, saying, Holy, holy, holy, Lord God Almighty, which was, and is, and is to come.





Was: Eternal, eternity past.

Is: right now, ever present, everywhere.

To come: Eternity future, forever.





Imagine if God were to walk up and take you by the hand and say “Would You like to join me, and we will walk throughout eternity together?



