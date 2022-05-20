Dr Jennifer Daniels - Tumors Turpentine and Much in Between on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (04.24.18)

Many questions, more than we had time for..yet here are some of questions asked and answered: Dr. Daniels, are you familiar with Antiphospholipid syndrome also know as sticky blood? If you hypothetically had it, how would you treat yourself?

-Sylvie asks about some yes foods and no foods for her one year old son any thoughts about repairing hearing loss.

-I’m a male in my late fifties and finding that I keep asking people to repeat themselves or I find myself leaning forward to hear what they are saying.

-What is the VICKS VAPORUB protocol for removing a diagnosed cataract.

-What is your opinion on Himalayan Salt Lamps for ION cleansing?

-Can turpentine help with lyme disease and co-infections?

-Friend who is in her 40’s has really bad asthma. What can she do to heal herself?

-Diagnosed with gastroparesis. The docs have her on a diet avoiding fats, especially red meat. Do you have any insight on this condition? Remedies?

-I am interested in getting stem cell therapy as I am 69 years old. Do you have recommendations or advice about the various types. I’m thinking amniotic cells would be good since my stem cells are so old. Also how about PRP?

-Hunter asks about her husbands blood work re: liver issues Alk ..24. Low Alt ..99 high Last ..43 H

-Uncle has type 2 diabetes and has numb feet. They have rough scab like lesions(?) right on only the sock area.

-Are periods necessary? If ovulation can still occur without them what’s the purpose? If they can’t be eliminated what can be done to shorten them?

-What does Dr. Daniels recommend to help fever blisters heal more quickly?

-How can someone who does not have osteoporosis lessen rounding of the upper back and forward head posture?

-What would your specific protocol be if you were diagnosed with Lyme/Lupus?

-Dr Hohn Erin wonders: I am sooooo wanting to know how to get rid of a 16 year old carbunkle that has turned into scar tissue about 10 years ago.

-Now that spring is here. What herbal tea does Dr Daniels recommend for general good health that we can even pick from our own backyard?

-Rrom James in Ontario I am getting knee pain now in my 50’s. Lot of weightlifting squats in past and thought just all those repeated micro tears and micro trauma coming home to roost.

-Is there any health merit to using “Fulvic Minerals”? If yes, would you recommend it for someone who just lost lots of vitamins & minerals?

-Roger in Punta del Este, Uruguay emails: Have you had any experiences with the “mind clarifying” and memory improvement food supplements mono-atomic gold and/or Bacopa.

-40 year old bro has a 11 x 6mm obstructing calculus at the left ureteropelvic junction. resulting in lots of excruciating pain….i heard your show mentioning drinking castor oil, is this the top choice?

-Joy wants to know: Please ask Dr. Daniels what it is that she DOESN’T like about ghee. She has eluded to this fact on a few occasions. Second question: Great Lakes gelatin. I use it daily. Her opinion on green can vs.orange and why?

-Is there another way to test for an infection other than Blood test. Maybe Urine test or saliva?

-Bryan: What strategies have you used successfully to treat lyme and Epstein Barr virus?

-I was wondering how much milk thistle I should take each day to improve liver function.

-Matt and a baby question: 1) If a 3 month old baby seems to have gas, about 1 hour after nursing, what could be some remedies? Mom has had no dairy for about 10 days so far…Is baby fussy because of diet? Any suggestions?

-Jack writes in I absolutely love the results of Dr. Daniel’s Castor Oil and Turpentine ‘flush’. What brand of Castor Oil do either one of you prefer? Thanks Patrick responded that his favorite is from Iodine Source, Phil Thomas, Edgar Cayce authority, makes a great organic ozonated castor oil.

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