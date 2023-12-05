Askar-UNRWA Cradle of Killers - Summer 2023

Posted 1December2023 Kosher Kockney:
A must watch, and a must share.
Mind-blowing.
Comment and let me know your thoughts.
Honestly, if there is one video you should watch today. This is the one.
UNRWA - Askar (2023) a short but extremely revealing video by David Bedein.
UNRWA have created a Palestinian terrorism education system. UNRWA school and "refugee camp" where they breed terror.
It'll take 7 minutes 55 seconds of your time.
Grab a coffee (or a cigarette, you'll probably need one)
This is proof that the UN must be completely dissolved and all it's staff members fully investigated.
I am stunned.
