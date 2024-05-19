Create New Account
Interview w/ Tom Althouse (Part 18) - Creator of "The Immortals" (aka "The Matrix")
Yissilmissil Productions
Published Yesterday

(Recorded on May 11th, 2024) I sit down with Tom Althouse to discuss Hollywood and how it is intertwined with US politics, you won't want to miss this!


#matrix #hollywood #warnerbros


Watch all of our interviews with Tom as a playlist here:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtVJgq3YhB3BGWcqbZM_-jRAUzehpb8iq


hollywoodmatrixelon muskstolenscriptkeanu reeves2023neurolinktom althouse

