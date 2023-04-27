Create New Account
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde: Restoring Virtue and Fiscal Responsibility on Capitol Hill
Republican Congressman Andrew Clyde (https://clyde.house.gov/) of Georgia has earned an enviable 90 percent score on the Freedom Index (https://thenewamerican.com/freedom-index/), which is The New American’s congressional scorecard based on the U.S. Constitution. He is pro-life, pro-2nd amendment, pro-traditional values, and he hopes to help restore fiscal responsibility through his assignment to the House Appropriations Committee in the 118th Congress. He visited with The New American to discuss his Capitol Hill experience, and what happened when he recently tried to pin Education Secretary Miguel Cardona down on the definition of a “woman.”


