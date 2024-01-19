Create New Account
The White Guilt Industry
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago

Happy D.E.I. Thursday

* Race grifting and higher education are the best rackets.

* White libs like being humiliated.

* Dems embrace performative activism.

* It's not a problem of racism; it’s a problem of culture.

* The ‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’ industry monetizes shame.


The full segment — including interview with Manhattan Institute fellow Heather MacDonald — is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (18 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345154649112

Keywords
activismjesse wattersliberalismbullyingfraudscamdiversityprogressivismindoctrinationinfiltrationhigher educationleftismideologysubversionradicalismequityhumiliationfetishinclusiondivisivenessgriftwokeismdeirace hustlerace grifting

