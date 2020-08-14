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THE COVID-19 BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL
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271 views • August 14, 2020
THE COVID-19 BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL
America Goes Herd; Frontline Doctor, Jeff Barke MD, on Going Back to School; Toxic Sanitizers with Deirdre Imus; Homeschool Expert David Rodriguez; A Very Important Call to Action
#Covid19 #SchoolDebate #Health
America Goes Herd; Frontline Doctor, Jeff Barke MD, on Going Back to School; Toxic Sanitizers with Deirdre Imus; Homeschool Expert David Rodriguez; A Very Important Call to Action
#Covid19 #SchoolDebate #Health
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