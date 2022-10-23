SUNDAY LONG LIVE RADIO 📻🎙️ WE'RE NOT GUNNA TAKE IT!

Does RUMBLE restore accounts?





If not, you'll never see me there again - not a bloody bit of notification





I had a couple of things there that weren't on other channels; ah well





😎VfB WILL HABS THE LAST LAUGH, BITCHES😎





https://conservativebase.com/trump-vows-to-stop-the-thousands-of-war-vet-deaths-at-hands-of-politicians/





https://metatron.substack.com/p/young-texans-are-dying-at-unprecedented