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Behind the history of Moderna with Max Igan.
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182 views • December 17, 2021
1. Behind the history of Moderna with Max Igan. Just connect the dots.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZU3R6NJCVTzS/
2. Pedophile Biden Declares “Winter of Severe Illness & Death” for Unvaccinated. “But there’s good news: If you’re vaccinated and you had your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death — period.“ Just wait and see, you clown.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-declares-winter-of-severe-illness-death-for-unvaccinated/
3. Watch: Parents Blast Teachers for Coaching Daughter Into Secret Trans Identity Behind Their Backs. Cultural Marxist sick teachers are destroying children.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-parents-blast-teachers-for-coaching-daughter-into-secret-trans-identity-behind-their-backs/
4. Emergency doctor personally blows the whistle on the jabs, detailed info negative consequences in children etc . . . such as Myocarditis and Pericarditis.
https://www.brighteon.com/e47470c5-3621-41d7-97f2-50de330095e8
5. Listen to dr Mengele on CNN. The vaccines dont work very well but together with the booster its pretty good. How can that murederer still walk free ?
https://www.brighteon.com/e667e12f-df84-4ed5-a30c-fafdfc34745a
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZU3R6NJCVTzS/
2. Pedophile Biden Declares “Winter of Severe Illness & Death” for Unvaccinated. “But there’s good news: If you’re vaccinated and you had your booster shot, you’re protected from severe illness and death — period.“ Just wait and see, you clown.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-declares-winter-of-severe-illness-death-for-unvaccinated/
3. Watch: Parents Blast Teachers for Coaching Daughter Into Secret Trans Identity Behind Their Backs. Cultural Marxist sick teachers are destroying children.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-parents-blast-teachers-for-coaching-daughter-into-secret-trans-identity-behind-their-backs/
4. Emergency doctor personally blows the whistle on the jabs, detailed info negative consequences in children etc . . . such as Myocarditis and Pericarditis.
https://www.brighteon.com/e47470c5-3621-41d7-97f2-50de330095e8
5. Listen to dr Mengele on CNN. The vaccines dont work very well but together with the booster its pretty good. How can that murederer still walk free ?
https://www.brighteon.com/e667e12f-df84-4ed5-a30c-fafdfc34745a
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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