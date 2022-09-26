Red Heifers Found, Temple Plans Begin, Priests Prepared, Rapture Next says Charles Dyer (Part 1)

What does the Bible say about what happens next on God’s timeline? That’s a question that author and Bible scholar Charles Dyer addresses in his aptly-titled book, What Does the Bible Say About the Future? Charlie breaks down some popular questions about Bible prophecy, like what’s next on the prophetic calendar and whether the Antichrist will be revealed soon. He says that the next big event on the Biblical timeline will be the rapture of the church, and then the rest of the prophecies related to the nation of Israel will rapidly come to fruition. Charlie also points out that today’s trials, wars, and famines are merely a pale shadow of the trouble that is to come when the Great Tribulation takes place. Give your life to Christ while you still have time.







TAKEAWAYS





Charlie’s book, What Does the Bible Say About the Future? answers the top 30 questions about Biblical prophecy





The Bible says that a huge portion of the world’s population will be wiped out during the Tribulation by war, famine, and plague





Nobody can force God’s hand or rush Him into ushering in the final days before the appointed time





The Antichrist has not yet been publicly revealed to the world, but will be soon







