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Approval Rating - TDS - Land Claims - Canadians travel To USA
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Trump Approval Rating Surpasses Obama and Bush at Same Point in Second Term


New polling averages show President Trump outperforming both Barack Obama and George W. Bush 60 weeks into their terms—despite years of negative media coverage.


New polling averages show President Donald Trump outperforming both Barack Obama and George W. Bush 60 weeks into their second terms, undercutting media claims that Americans have turned against him.


Despite years of negative coverage from the corporate media, the polling data tells a different story.


According to aggregate polling from RealClearPolitics, President Donald Trump’s approval rating 60 weeks into his second term is higher than both Barack Obama and George W. Bush at the same point in their presidencies.


https://bigleaguepolitics.substack.com/p/trump-approval-rating-surpasses-obama



Top Examples of Mainstream Media Bias Driven by TDS


Sndrome\Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is an extreme, often irrational obsession with hating Donald Trump, where everything he says or does is condemned. Award-winning historian and Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson told The Daily Caller: “We’ve never seen this before—Trump impeached twice, prosecuted as a private citizen, nearly stripped from 16 state ballots, buried in five lawsuits, and even targeted for assassination twice. Add collapsing Secret Service protection, and it’s clear: these are historic firsts in American politics.”


https://kalibabram.wordpress.com/2025/04/02/top-examples-of-mainstream-media-bias-driven-by-trump-derangement-syndrome/



Another major Wall Street bank sued over $328 million Ponzi scheme


https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/markets/another-major-wall-street-bank-sued-over-328-million-ponzi-scheme/ar-AA1Yuezs



Scope of Aboriginal Title Claims in BC:


Over 100% of BC Crown land is claimed by overlapping Aboriginal title claims from 198 First Nations. These traditional territory claims also encompass private property across the province, affecting property owners throughout British Columbia.


https://www.bcpropertyrights.ca/sources.html



‘Full ownership of the land’: Five takeaways on the historic B.C. court ruling on Indigenous land ownership


A B.C. Supreme Court ruling granting Aboriginal title to the Cowichan tribes over Crown lands in Richmond has raised questions about the future of private property rights in Canada, especially in B.C., where there are fewer historic treaties. On Monday, the B.C. government announced that it was appealing the decision. If the ruling stands, it would be precedent-setting for similar land-claim cases.


https://thehub.ca/2025/08/13/full-ownership-land-five-takeaways-richmond-british-columbia-court-ruling-land-claim-case-cowichan/



Why Canadians Call The U.S. Arrogant And Unsafe (And Still Visit Anyway)


Ask a Canadian what they think of the United States and you will hear some sharp words. Arrogant. Unsafe. Loud. Yet the border waits are still long every long weekend.


That gap between opinion and action is the interesting part. On one hand, you have strong feelings about guns and politics. On the other, cheap flights to Vegas and quick road trips to Target.


https://daytripper28.com/canadians-visiting-usa-guide/

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
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