A Palestinian Mother - Her Children were Mercilessly Gunned Down Before Her Eyes in the Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp

A Palestinian mother vividly recalls the horrors of Israeli occupation forces storming their home, where her children were mercilessly gunned down before her eyes in the Al-Nuseirat refugee camp.

adding:

Speaking on ABC’s This Week program, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan refrained from confirming whether the United States provided intelligence support to Israel in their massacre at the Nuseirat camp or commented on how the operation might impact Hamas's acceptance of a ceasefire agreement.

also adding, about this so called rescue attempt..

The Israeli occupation have murdered 10 times more Israeli hostages than rescued.

IOF killed 3 of the hostages around the Nuseirat refugee camp with this massacre, as said on video earlier today that I posted. Cynthia









