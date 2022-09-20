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Los Mexicanos creamos el Terremoto
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14 views • September 20, 2022
Las elites están usando a los Mexicanos para generar egregores dimensionales y poder explotarlos.
LOS SIMULACROS DE LOS GOBIERNOS EL MISMO DIA ES COMO ENFOCAN ESA RESONANCIA CUÁNTICA, ES COMO ATRAPAN EL PODER CREADOR DE LA GENTE Y LO USAN EN SU CONTRA.
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