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Leftist Outrage, Inc. | Derek Hunter and Stefan Molyneux
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20 views • August 09, 2021
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Summary: "Progressives love to attack conservatives as anti-science, wallowing in fake news, and culturally backwards. But who are the real denialists here? There are three institutions in American life run by gatekeepers who have stopped letting in anyone who questions their liberal script: academia, journalism, and pop culture. They use their cult-like groupthink consensus as 'proof' that science, reporting, and entertainment will always back up the Democrats. They give their most political members awards, and then say the awards make their liberal beliefs true. Worse, they are using that consensus to pull the country even further to the left, by bullying and silencing dissent from even those they've allowed in. ... Tired of being forced to believe or else, Derek Hunter exposes the manufactured truths and unwritten commandments of the Establishment."
Derek Hunter is a contributing editor at The Daily Caller and host of “The Daily Daily Caller" podcast. He is a regular columnist at TownHall.com and the author of “Outrage, Inc.: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood.”
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Website: http://www.derekahunter.com
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4136/leftist-outrage-inc-derek-hunter-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4136-leftist-outrage-inc-derek-hunter-and-stefan-molyneux
Summary: "Progressives love to attack conservatives as anti-science, wallowing in fake news, and culturally backwards. But who are the real denialists here? There are three institutions in American life run by gatekeepers who have stopped letting in anyone who questions their liberal script: academia, journalism, and pop culture. They use their cult-like groupthink consensus as 'proof' that science, reporting, and entertainment will always back up the Democrats. They give their most political members awards, and then say the awards make their liberal beliefs true. Worse, they are using that consensus to pull the country even further to the left, by bullying and silencing dissent from even those they've allowed in. ... Tired of being forced to believe or else, Derek Hunter exposes the manufactured truths and unwritten commandments of the Establishment."
Derek Hunter is a contributing editor at The Daily Caller and host of “The Daily Daily Caller" podcast. He is a regular columnist at TownHall.com and the author of “Outrage, Inc.: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood.”
Order Outrage Inc: http://www.fdrurl.com/outrage-inc
Website: http://www.derekahunter.com
Twitter: twitter.com/derekahunter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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