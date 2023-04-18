Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Schoolmaster, The Bondwoman & The Dead Husband
2 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday |

October 8th, 2017

Pastor Dean continued to show by the New Testament that true born-again believers in Jesus Christ are NOT required to keep the law of Moses. The Apostles were clear that believers were delivered from the law by the atoning death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. We have a better covenant with better promises. And no one is justified or made righteous or proved to be righteous by going back under the law of Moses...it is by faith without the deeds of the law. In Christ Jesus, we are called to walk in the Spirit and not the works of the flesh and those who are led by the Holy Spirit are NOT under the law. Don't fall for the Torah terrorists that try to put you back under the Old Testament law.

Keywords
christjesusnew testamentlawtorahdean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket