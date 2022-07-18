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Amanda Grace | Prophetic Words About U.S. Supreme Court & 16 Reasons to Be Concerned About CERN
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Learn More About Amanda Grace and Her Ministry Today At: https://arkofgrace-ministries.com/

LLearn More About CERN Today At:
What do the scientists at CERN claim to be trying to achieve? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dyS8ak7FXk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9YGW75oOoRo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5fLbTJ7PEQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSxJHt_TTN8

Why Did Stephen Hawking Say That the Discovery of the God particle could wipe out the universe? https://www.cnet.com/science/stephen-hawking-god-particle-may-wipe-out-the-universe/
Why Is CERN named after Cernunnos? In Gallo-Roman religion, Cernunnos was a deity depicted with antlers, seated cross-legged, and is associated with stags, horned serpents, dogs, bulls, and rats. What is CERN? What Does CERN Stand For? Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire (European Council for Nuclear Research) See Their Opening Celebration HERE:
https://www.bbc.com/news/in-pictures-36428799

Why Is CERN Turning On Their 13.6 Trillion Electron Volts Hadron Collider on July 5th 2022?

Why Is a Statue of Shiva “The Destroyer” Located Outside of CERN?
Why Did CERN Decide to Call the Internet? 1989 - CERN invented the World Wide Web (Hebrew W = 6)

Why is the CERN Logo 666? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CERN
Why Is the Director of CERN, also on the Leadership team for the World Economic Forum? https://www.weforum.org/people/fabiola-gianotti - Learn More - https://www.weforum.org/about/leadership-and-governance

Why Did CERN Choose to Open Its Switzerland Tunnel with a Satanic Grand Opening? https://www.bbc.com/news/in-pictures-36428799

Why Was CERN’s Opening Ceremony a Satanic Ritual? Watch the Full Length Opening Ceremony for CERN? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zW5gklIKcDg https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymXw40TvHZo

Why Is CERN Located on the Former Location of Apollyon? https://bookshop.org/books/apollyon-unleashed-cern-will-free-the-destroyer/9798732397048 Revelation 9:11 - “11 And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon.”

What Is CERN Working On? “We're looking here at an imminent visit from a race of carnivorous dinosaur-men, the superhuman clone hive-legions of some evil genetic queen-empress, infinite polypantheons of dark nega-deities imprisoned for aeons and hungering to feast upon human souls, a parallel-history victorious Nazi globo-Reich or something of that type.” - https://cds.cern.ch/record/1243052/files/PRESSCUT-V-2010-10856.txt

What Could Come Out of the CERN Portals? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hK_b5K2Q-Pc

Why Did Elon Musk Say He Could Build Tunnels for CERN’s Massive New Atom Smasher, While Commenting That His Company’s Participation Would “Probably Save Several Billion Euros.”? https://news.yahoo.com/elon-musk-approached-building-tunnels-020352261.html

Why Is Elon Musk Saying That His Boring Company May Dig the New 100km CERN Collider? https://www.independent.co.uk/tech/elon-musk-boring-company-cern-particle-collider-tunnel-a8738856.html
Did You Know That the World Wide Web Was Created by British Scientist Tim Berners-Lee at CERN in 1989? The Web was originally conceived and developed to meet the demand for automated information-sharing between scientists in universities and institutes around the world. https://home.cern/science/computing/birth-web/short-history-web#:~:text=Tim%20Berners%2DLee%2C%20a%20British,and%20institutes%20around%20the%20world.

Why Did CERN Approves Plans for $23 billion, 62-mile long super-collider? https://www.engadget.com/cern-super-collider-higgs-boson-particle-092412017.html

Why Did Elon Musk Say He Could Build a New Particle Accelerator Tunnel for Cheap? https://www.cnet.com/science/elon-musk-says-he-could-build-new-particle-accelerator-tunnel-for-cheap/

When Is CERN Scheduled to Turn Their Hadron Colliders Back On? https://home.web.cern.ch/news/news/cern/join-cern-historic-week-particle-physic

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

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