RT News - January 18 2026 9AM GMT

January 18, 2026

rt.com





With friends like these. The US President announces plans to further eight of America's closest European allies that oppose his plans to acquire Greenland. Iran's supreme leader blames Washington for inciting mass riots that left thousands dead, including children. We hear the distressing account of a family whose three-year-old daughter lost her life amid the violence. With an AI boom driving growth in the US, we examine if sky-high company valuations are based more on solid foundations or financial trickery - and ask, what happens if the trillion-dollar bubble bursts?





RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515