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The Alphabet in Biblical Hebrew
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19 views • July 30, 2020
Preserving The Word
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4d7xHmmaBpg-p4xnDgMlkQ
The Alphabet in Biblical Hebrew. By Pastor Steven Anderson of Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, Arizona https://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org For Faithful Word audio sermons: http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/page5.html Here is the link to make a donation to Faithful Word Baptist Church (donations processed through Word of Truth Baptist Church): http://wordoftruthbaptist.org/donate
Preserving The Word
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4d7xHmmaBpg-p4xnDgMlkQ
The Alphabet in Biblical Hebrew. By Pastor Steven Anderson of Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, Arizona https://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org For Faithful Word audio sermons: http://www.faithfulwordbaptist.org/page5.html Here is the link to make a donation to Faithful Word Baptist Church (donations processed through Word of Truth Baptist Church): http://wordoftruthbaptist.org/donate
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