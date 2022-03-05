Previously Top Secret Pfizer documents This is massive.

BREAKING NEWS : Previously Top Secret Pfizer documents contain a massive 10 page list of chemicals present in the jab & adverse reactions, including widespread death, caused by receiving it.



Research “1p36 deletion syndrome” the first on the list of many, you’ll be shocked to know what these evil entities have been injecting into our family, friends and loved ones.



Amongst all this data is also the admission that 50% are Placebo doses. Now you know why so many are saying they took the shot and they are fine! This way they can also stretch out the adverse reactions across multiple jabs and blame it on the next 'variants'. Your odds of receiving the Placebo get lower with every shot!



The 'Conspiracy Theorists' have been right since the beginning! These people are genocidal murderers! This is massive.