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Stock Markets Jumped 16% as 26 Million Jobs are Lost!!?
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50 views • April 26, 2020
A pandemic-driven economic catastrophe of unprecedented speed has cost more than 26 million jobs, which to many seems unreflected in an S&P 500 index that’s up 29% from its low a month ago, down a mere 16% from a record high and resting near levels from late summer 2019 – a time when we were at full employment and record corporate profitability??
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