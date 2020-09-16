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LANGE FRANS en BIZZEY over RIVM, RUTTE en MAATREGELEN
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4 views • September 16, 2020
Lange Frans met Bizzey, 16 september 2020

ABONNEREN | Klik:
https://www.youtube.com/user/LangefransTV?sub_confirmation=1

Bizzey zijn Kledinglijn
Vanaf 25 september te koop op:
https://www.butcherofblue.com

Bizzey in Pop-up store, 24 - 27 september
Adres: Runstraat 25, Amsterdam

De Docu serie over Bizzey op Videoland:
https://www.videoland.com/series/500208/bizzey

Bizzey z’n Concert in uitverkochte AFAS LIVE:
https://youtu.be/wQjdT2XEfCU

Bizzey bij RTL Late Night over zijn Concert:
https://youtu.be/UGWZzOmR2oQ

Bizzey z’n liedje ‘Traag’ wereldwijde hit:
https://youtu.be/1z8NpmCqvZE

Volg Bizzey op instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/bizzey/?hl=nl

Tisjeboy Jay in SBS6 studio tegen 5 man:
https://youtu.be/cefau3Avrm0

Het YouTube kanaal van Van Haga:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCANcqFpCP0isppPl8d8uRsg

Ronald Bernard, de oud-bankier op YouTube:
https://youtu.be/qdIW3m_aQlY

Kees van der Spek over Babylijkjes in Suriname:
https://youtu.be/I86rmqpFrg4

Het schokkende verhaal van Lisa bij RTL Boulevard:
https://www.rtlboulevard.nl/video/tv-fragmenten/video/4612531/het-schokkende-verhaal-van-lisa

Avicii z’n videoclip over Child Tracking:
https://youtu.be/Xq-knHXSKYY

Onze vorige Podcast over 9/11:
https://youtu.be/ojNs-c69R_g

Volg Lange Frans op Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/langefrans/

Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5I2d294l90n7EMWVNUZczE

De Pet van Lange Frans:
https://www.langefrans.nl/store/

Video Credits: Mitchel Westerwaal
https://www.instagram.com/mitchelwesterwaal/
Keywords
mark ruttecovid19rivmlange fransbizzey
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy