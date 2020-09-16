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LANGE FRANS en BIZZEY over RIVM, RUTTE en MAATREGELEN
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4 views • September 16, 2020
Lange Frans met Bizzey, 16 september 2020
ABONNEREN | Klik:
https://www.youtube.com/user/LangefransTV?sub_confirmation=1
Bizzey zijn Kledinglijn
Vanaf 25 september te koop op:
https://www.butcherofblue.com
Bizzey in Pop-up store, 24 - 27 september
Adres: Runstraat 25, Amsterdam
De Docu serie over Bizzey op Videoland:
https://www.videoland.com/series/500208/bizzey
Bizzey z’n Concert in uitverkochte AFAS LIVE:
https://youtu.be/wQjdT2XEfCU
Bizzey bij RTL Late Night over zijn Concert:
https://youtu.be/UGWZzOmR2oQ
Bizzey z’n liedje ‘Traag’ wereldwijde hit:
https://youtu.be/1z8NpmCqvZE
Volg Bizzey op instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/bizzey/?hl=nl
Tisjeboy Jay in SBS6 studio tegen 5 man:
https://youtu.be/cefau3Avrm0
Het YouTube kanaal van Van Haga:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCANcqFpCP0isppPl8d8uRsg
Ronald Bernard, de oud-bankier op YouTube:
https://youtu.be/qdIW3m_aQlY
Kees van der Spek over Babylijkjes in Suriname:
https://youtu.be/I86rmqpFrg4
Het schokkende verhaal van Lisa bij RTL Boulevard:
https://www.rtlboulevard.nl/video/tv-fragmenten/video/4612531/het-schokkende-verhaal-van-lisa
Avicii z’n videoclip over Child Tracking:
https://youtu.be/Xq-knHXSKYY
Onze vorige Podcast over 9/11:
https://youtu.be/ojNs-c69R_g
Volg Lange Frans op Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/langefrans/
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5I2d294l90n7EMWVNUZczE
De Pet van Lange Frans:
https://www.langefrans.nl/store/
Video Credits: Mitchel Westerwaal
https://www.instagram.com/mitchelwesterwaal/
ABONNEREN | Klik:
https://www.youtube.com/user/LangefransTV?sub_confirmation=1
Bizzey zijn Kledinglijn
Vanaf 25 september te koop op:
https://www.butcherofblue.com
Bizzey in Pop-up store, 24 - 27 september
Adres: Runstraat 25, Amsterdam
De Docu serie over Bizzey op Videoland:
https://www.videoland.com/series/500208/bizzey
Bizzey z’n Concert in uitverkochte AFAS LIVE:
https://youtu.be/wQjdT2XEfCU
Bizzey bij RTL Late Night over zijn Concert:
https://youtu.be/UGWZzOmR2oQ
Bizzey z’n liedje ‘Traag’ wereldwijde hit:
https://youtu.be/1z8NpmCqvZE
Volg Bizzey op instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/bizzey/?hl=nl
Tisjeboy Jay in SBS6 studio tegen 5 man:
https://youtu.be/cefau3Avrm0
Het YouTube kanaal van Van Haga:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCANcqFpCP0isppPl8d8uRsg
Ronald Bernard, de oud-bankier op YouTube:
https://youtu.be/qdIW3m_aQlY
Kees van der Spek over Babylijkjes in Suriname:
https://youtu.be/I86rmqpFrg4
Het schokkende verhaal van Lisa bij RTL Boulevard:
https://www.rtlboulevard.nl/video/tv-fragmenten/video/4612531/het-schokkende-verhaal-van-lisa
Avicii z’n videoclip over Child Tracking:
https://youtu.be/Xq-knHXSKYY
Onze vorige Podcast over 9/11:
https://youtu.be/ojNs-c69R_g
Volg Lange Frans op Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/langefrans/
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5I2d294l90n7EMWVNUZczE
De Pet van Lange Frans:
https://www.langefrans.nl/store/
Video Credits: Mitchel Westerwaal
https://www.instagram.com/mitchelwesterwaal/
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