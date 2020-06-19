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InfoWars Archives - Alex and callers are joined by Jon Rappaport on the topic of Covid Death Panels. May 27, 2020
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17 views • June 19, 2020
Alex Jones, in this fourth hour speaks with an authoritative caller named Wendy in New York on the subject of fleshing out Covid Death Panels and other related topics and continue as Jon Rappaport takes over for the rest of the show. Very informative. (The date on the title page of the video is one day off, the correct day of the broadcast is May 27, 2020} Thanks to Ron Gibson for making this recording available. ~JT https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/
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