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US Army Dr. Vaccines In Military Nuremberg Violation: 200k Soldiers Refuse Vaxxx Jabbb
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61 views • December 05, 2021
U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Theresa Long MD explains how the Biden Admin. Vaxxx mandate is harming soldiers and is in VIOLATION of The Nuremberg Code established after WWII to give humans rights against having their bodies experimentated on. Also, rights to NOT be coereced into medical experiments. And the right to INFORMED CONSENT, which is clearly also violated. This is the U.S. Military that is being attacked and HARMED indirectly without a single shot fired. Very sad day in American and world history.
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