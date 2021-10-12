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AN 8-STORY BUILDING IN INDIA COLLAPSED DUE TO A LANDSLIDE TRIGGERED BY HEAVY RAINS
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191 views • October 12, 2021
Yikes . . . an eight story building in India collapsed due to a landside triggered by heavy rain . . . hope they got everyone out before the building went down the hill . . . some other remaining buildings don't look too safe either . . . . lesson learned . . . DO NOT BUILD ON THE SIDE OF HILLS?
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