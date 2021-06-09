BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Troubling Science Emerging On Spike Protein (MIRRORED)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1974 followers
Follow
8
Share
Report
2924 views • June 09, 2021
Troubling Science Emerging On Spike Protein (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel Banned YouTube Videos at:-
https://odysee.com/@BannedYouTubeVideos:4/TroublingScienceEmergingOnSpikeProtein:0

Last week it was Dr. Peter McCullough who raised the alarm about the #Covid vaccine spike proteins. Now, another respected professor, viral immunologist from Canada, Byron Bridle PhD, brings forth more corroborating evidence, suggesting the toxic protein in the shot distributes all over the body within as little as 15 minutes.
Keywords
vaccinebill gatesblood clotsmhranhsadverse reactionpfizerplateletscoronavirusindemnitymrnaspike proteins
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Suggests Aging Brains May Trade Details for Wisdom, Not Simply Decline

Study Suggests Aging Brains May Trade Details for Wisdom, Not Simply Decline

Morgan S. Verity
Garlic’s hidden power: Study links daily consumption to lower chronic disease risk

Garlic’s hidden power: Study links daily consumption to lower chronic disease risk

Cassie B.
How Sweetness, Saltiness, and More Can Benefit Or Harm Your Body

How Sweetness, Saltiness, and More Can Benefit Or Harm Your Body

Chase Codewell
Common packaging plastic may worsen fatty liver disease, mouse study finds

Common packaging plastic may worsen fatty liver disease, mouse study finds

Cassie B.
Stiff after sitting? Try this 10-minute hip and core routine for modern-day mobility

Stiff after sitting? Try this 10-minute hip and core routine for modern-day mobility

Iva Greene
Study Links Lower Grip Strength to Higher Depression Risk

Study Links Lower Grip Strength to Higher Depression Risk

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy