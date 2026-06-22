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Q&A CHAT: is YaHUaH your Father, Messiah, Saviour & King?
The Qodesh Calendar
The Qodesh Calendar
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A talk about our walk in the discovery of 'how I found Moses calendar embedded chronologically in scripture, even the Gospels and book of Acts'. Christianity has NEVER used a biblical calendar, that should wake you up

The 'oneness' of Father YaHUaH and His Son YaHUaH is not well known because of the corrupt Greek and English words in your bible. Test all things, come out of religion and back to the Word John 1:1 who is YaHUaH not 'ee-ay-soos' in Greek (G2424), translated as Jesus (Joshua).

Father gave Him His name and all authority under Heaven and Earth to be the self-same Aluhiym (g-d) who spoke with  with Abraham, Isaac & Jacob, there is NO other Aluhiym!

TQC 'found hidden in the bible' e-book 1, 30 chronological Evidences & Facts:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P

TQC Restored Calendar in last days discover looks like this:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3

There is no religion in the bible: Christianity cannot be the original faith, there is too much evidence that proves this beyond reasonable doubt. We are one family Amos 3:1-2

https://drive.proton.me/urls/QA8EH30DQG#sXg1y21MR3FN

bastyon.com/theqodeshcalendar



Keywords
bookbiblejesusprophecyhistoryrevelationanti-christdaniel
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