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Fighting Back Against AB291 in Nevada - "Take the guns first, ask questions later" --- U.S. President Donald J. Trump
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16 views • January 16, 2020
January 16 2020
"Take the guns first, ask questions later" --- U.S. President Donald J. Trump
("InfowarsFan --- Yep ! ... Proof that nobody is perfect !") I still like Trump but that was ONE BIG FUCK YOU from his part.
"Take the guns first, ask questions later" --- U.S. President Donald J. Trump
("InfowarsFan --- Yep ! ... Proof that nobody is perfect !") I still like Trump but that was ONE BIG FUCK YOU from his part.
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