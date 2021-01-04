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God has no Grand Children.
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10 views • January 04, 2021
The world is full of 'Christian leaders' whom followers hide behind to be unaccountable for their actions. Is it strange people call themselves "Calvinists" instead of Disciples of Jesus? If the church does not teach what Jesus taught, It means nothing.
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