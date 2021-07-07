Stem Cell Therapeutics and Cystic Fibrosis Affected Lung Regeneration - A Conversation with Barry Stripp and John Mahoney

How can victims of cystic fibrosis and other degenerative lung diseases be treated and even reverse? Stem cells may hold the key to a new world of treatments.



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The genes that are responsible for the proliferation of CF

How the regulation of genes can change the disease landscape

Common complications of lung transplants



Barry Stripp, Ph.D. and professor of medicine and director of the lung stem cell program at Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors Regenerative Medicine Institute, and John Mahoney, Ph.D., and head of the stem cell biology team at the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Lab, join the podcast to share their work with lung regeneration and cystic fibrosis treatment.



Cystic fibrosis, while not inherently destroying the lung, it disrupts bodily systems that allow the lung to function correctly. Due to mucus buildup after not allowing lungs to be appropriately hydrated, asphyxiation is one of the most common causes of death among CF sufferers.



Since the repercussions and long-term maintenance requirements for lung transplants, they are not a viable solution for long periods. Due to this, the hope is to apply stem cell techniques and gene correction to aid in lung tissue regeneration.



Visit cff.org or cedars-sinai.org to learn more.



Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C