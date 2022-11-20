❇️❤️Gonzalo Lira : GOD BLESS YOU mr polish potato farmer

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



📣Patrick Lancaster uncensored Published November 18, 2022

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at patricklancaster.locals.com!

A thermonuclear war didn't happen not because of an unknown Polish hero farmer, but because when push was about to come to shove NATO/US caved in. That's when the photos appeared, although the flight path of the S-300 missile was tracked by NATO radars from the very beginning.

——————————————————————————————————————————

➡️ My last Report : UNDER FIRE With Russian Mobilization Soldiers in the Trenches of the Ukraine War

https://patricklancaster.locals.com/post/3062148/title

➡️ My previous Report : Russia Fires BM-27 "Uragan" Rockets On Kharkiv Ukraine

https://patricklancaster.locals.com/post/3055820/russia-fires-bm-27-uragan-rockets-on-kharkiv-ukraine

➡️ The Moment Russia Fires TOS-1A "Scorching sunlight" Rockets with thermobaric heads On Kharkov Ukraine

https://patricklancaster.locals.com/post/3013990/russia-fires-tos-1a-heavy-flamethrower-rockets-on-kharkiv-ukraine

➡️ MY PREVISOUS FRONTLINE REPORT ABOUT RUSSIAN DRONES

https://patricklancaster.locals.com/post/2998419/frontline-report-russian-drone-artillery-electronic-warfare-destroy-ukraine-pos

➡️ MY PREVIOUS FRONTLINE REPORT ABOUT RUSSIAN TRAINING BEFORE KHARKIV OFFENSIVE

https://patricklancaster.locals.com/post/2956444/russian-lpr-forces-heavy-battle-combat-training-for-advancing-on-kharkov-ukraine

➡️ IS RUSSIA REALLY FIGHTING NEO NAZIS IN UKRAINE ?

https://patricklancaster.locals.com/post/3026876/is-russia-fighing-neo-nazis-forces-in-ukraine

➡️ SCOTT RITTER'S MOST RECENT INTERVIEW : A MISSILE FALLS IN POLAND

https://patricklancaster.locals.com/post/3067857/scott-ritter-a-missile-falls-in-poland

➡️ COL. DOUGLAS MC GREGOR : THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM

https://patricklancaster.locals.com/post/3065666/col-douglas-macgregor-the-calm-before-the-storm-in-ukraine

🎬PLEASE VIEW COPY AND SHARE THIS VIDEO : 🎬https://patricklancaster.locals.com/post/2961756/fighting-the-wests-fakes🎬

around you as much as you can. It did not last even 2 minutes on youtube.

it is dismantling western narrrative about horrors done in Ukraine. ❗



