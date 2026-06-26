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PROFESSOR TOTO DEFENDS PASTOR TONY SPELL AND EXPOSES THE INSANITY❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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The mainstream media is attempting to smear Louisiana pastor Tony Spell by posting an edited video which DOES NOT SHOW that the neighbor attacked first: Central pastor, neighbor and police chief speak day after attack, arrest across street from church

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=up_Fcz6C7V0


Of course, if you watched the video posted before this, you know the truth [special thanks to Coach Dave Daubenmire: PASTOR SPELL FIGHT BREAKDOWN | 6-25-2026

https://coachdavelive.tv/w/iAJMXo58dcZ6BrPT1p4GeF


One other thing to mention before we get to Professor Toto's commentary: Pastor Spell, like medic Paul Gabriel Gosselin, were ardent opponents of the COVIDIOCRACY; Paul, who provided medical exemptions from the death jab, was shot for manufactured reasons in an upstate NY township and nearly left for dead, and Tony, who refused to close his church while other so-called men of the cloth readily complied, was arrested instead of the actual perpetrator of the event


Quick reminder of what happened to Paul that day: WAS THIS AN ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION 🚑 OF PAUL GABRIEL GOSSELIN⁉️

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xP-E9HAOjc

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Rn3cJZDyJOM


Professor Toto breaks in LIVE from the clandestine confines of *THE CONSERVATIVE COLLEGE* to bring you — not the news, but **THE TRUTH**.


Tonight, Professor Toto comes to the defense of *Pastor Tony Spell* after his arrest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and takes aim at the madness, media spin, legal double standards, and public hysteria surrounding the case.


Before the mob gets to write the final chapter, we are going to ask the questions nobody else wants to ask:


What really happened?

What led up to the confrontation?

Why is the history between the parties being ignored?

When does a man have the right — and duty — to defend his family?

And why does it seem that certain pastors, conservatives, and Christians are treated as guilty before the facts are even weighed?


This is not a courtroom verdict. This is a demand for sanity.


Pastor Tony Spell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. But the court of public opinion has already started its execution — and Professor Toto is stepping in to expose the insanity.


*Professor Toto Defends Pastor Spell — and Exposes the Insanity.*


LIVE from Toto-Town.

Class is in session.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/live/mhoKtOotL0I

Keywords
life tabernacle churchprofessor totopaul gabriel gosselinfighting wordslouisiana pastor tony spellsherwin familyselective media editing
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