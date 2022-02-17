© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How To Birth A Mangina
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • February 17, 2022
A mangina is a biological male that inhabits the psychological space occupied by women. A mangina is not transgender. Manginas do identify as males. His psychology is feminist. Manginas are not feminine so much as feminist. They identify less with biological females than they do with political feminism. If we think of some males as promoting masculinity and a strict division between the sexes, mangina reject the male role and subsume this under the role of dominant feminism. A mangina may not be submissive but his radicalism is feminist, not patriarchal.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.