Surveillance Video of Explosion at Georgia Guidestones

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ELBERTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released surveillance videos of the explosion that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones monument and the moments a car sped away from the scene.
A series of surveillance videos shows the explosion and then a car silver leaving the scene shortly after an explosive device was left at the base of the monument early Wednesday morning.