“Our life and our death is with our neighbor. If we gain our brother, we have gained God, but if we scandalize our brother, we have sinned against Christ.”

St Anthony the Great





https://www.youtube.com/shorts/aVRoI2CucOU





For more Abbot Tryphon content, and the All-Merciful Savior Monastery, please visit the following websites:

https://abbottryphon.com/scandalized-to-death/

https://store.vashonmonks.com/