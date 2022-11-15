Has the Tribulation Started?

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
November 15, 2022
Making the Statement that the Tribulation has started is a pretty big one to make! Therefore, we will look at signs that we can see through prophecy and current events that is may have already started, but we also look at Scripture to see if the Tribulation is still coming in the near future.
00:00 - The Two Cows
05:29 - Matthew 24
11:43 - The Marriage Supper of the Lamb
13:30 - Ashes of the Red Heifer
17:55 - The Seven Year Tribulation
20:02 - Three 7-Year Time Frames
21:24 - Period Three
24:21 - Tribulation has Not Started
26:23 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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