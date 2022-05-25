Just regular airplanes! Nothing to see here! Inside the belly of the beast.

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Toxic metals and other pollutants from aerosol spraying are damaging our environment and ourselves! The past couple of decades have seen the rise of chemtrails from aircraft that at times will criss/cross our skies and not dissipate for hours. Normal contrails are just water vapor that forms behind planes at high altitudes and dissipate quickly. Chemtrails are toxic substances include aluminum, barium,