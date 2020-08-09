I Jesus have sent mine angel to testify unto you these things in the churches (Revelation 22:16)

Revelation 12:17And the dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make warwith the remnant of her seed, which keep the commandments ofGod, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ.The Devil went to make war with the Church, at the same timeit is revealed that it kept the Commandments of God. On theother hand, in the book of Daniel it was prophesied that Timeand Laws would be changed and the Saints will be subjugateduntil the time of Restoration.Daniel 7:25And he shall speak great words against the most High, andshall wear out the saints of the most High, and think tochange times and laws: and they shall be given into hishand until a time and times and the dividing of time.Revelation 13:6 And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blasphemehis name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.7 And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, andto overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds,and tongues, and nations.Concerning Time and Laws, since the Edict of Constantinein 321 A.D. the fourth Commandment of Exodus 10: 8 to 11has been abrogated, the Seventh Day Sabbath has beenreplaced by the Sunday Worship. According to many "Christian"believers, since the coming of Christ they are no longer under the Law. Yet in the Gospel, Jesus Christ himself has declared:Matthew 5:17 Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil.18 For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.19 Whosoever therefore shall break one of these leastcommandments, and shall teach men so, he shall be called the least in the kingdom of heaven: but whosoever shall do and teach them, the same shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven.In the book of Revelation it is amazing how profound is theTruth that can be uncovered. Again in more verses it is disclosed the absolute importance of keeping the Commandments of God.Revelation 14:12Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keepthe commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.Revelation 22:14Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.The veracity of all this is additionally confirmed in Revelation 22:16: "I Jesus have sent mine angel to testifyunto you these things in the churches."Ministers and religious leaders who are not keeping the 4th Commandment and are teaching their followers todo the same, may have a secret access through alternate routes to the tree of life. They may also know how to break in the city of New Jerusalem.Make sure to read:Second Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in RevelationSecond Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet DanielMillennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of IsraelVery important studies at this Brighteon link: