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I Jesus have sent mine angel to testify unto you these things in the churches (Revelation 22:16)
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10 views • August 09, 2020
Revelation 12:17
And the dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make war
with the remnant of her seed, which keep the commandments of
God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ.
The Devil went to make war with the Church, at the same time
it is revealed that it kept the Commandments of God. On the
other hand, in the book of Daniel it was prophesied that Time
and Laws would be changed and the Saints will be subjugated
until the time of Restoration.
Daniel 7:25
And he shall speak great words against the most High, and
shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to
change times and laws: and they shall be given into his
hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.
Revelation 13:
6 And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blaspheme
his name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.
7 And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and
to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds,
and tongues, and nations.
Concerning Time and Laws, since the Edict of Constantine
in 321 A.D. the fourth Commandment of Exodus 10: 8 to 11
has been abrogated, the Seventh Day Sabbath has been
replaced by the Sunday Worship. According to many "Christian"
believers, since the coming of Christ they are no longer under the Law. Yet in the Gospel, Jesus Christ himself has declared:
Matthew 5:
17 Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil.
18 For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.
19 Whosoever therefore shall break one of these least
commandments, and shall teach men so, he shall be called the least in the kingdom of heaven: but whosoever shall do and teach them, the same shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven.
In the book of Revelation it is amazing how profound is the
Truth that can be uncovered. Again in more verses it is disclosed the absolute importance of keeping the Commandments of God.
Revelation 14:12
Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep
the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.
Revelation 22:14
Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.
The veracity of all this is additionally confirmed in Revelation 22:16: "I Jesus have sent mine angel to testify
unto you these things in the churches."
Ministers and religious leaders who are not keeping the 4th Commandment and are teaching their followers to
do the same, may have a secret access through alternate routes to the tree of life. They may also know how to break in the city of New Jerusalem.
Make sure to read:
Second Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in Revelation
https://www.brighteon.com/6a326ade-3c97-4503-9bf4-7d687453b6df
Second Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet Daniel
https://www.brighteon.com/e39c46b1-5b3e-4c63-826c-379546bee3ba
Millennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of Israel
https://www.brighteon.com/d9849125-6adb-4bf6-ad76-65418a87b839
Very important studies at this Brighteon link:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
And the dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make war
with the remnant of her seed, which keep the commandments of
God, and have the testimony of Jesus Christ.
The Devil went to make war with the Church, at the same time
it is revealed that it kept the Commandments of God. On the
other hand, in the book of Daniel it was prophesied that Time
and Laws would be changed and the Saints will be subjugated
until the time of Restoration.
Daniel 7:25
And he shall speak great words against the most High, and
shall wear out the saints of the most High, and think to
change times and laws: and they shall be given into his
hand until a time and times and the dividing of time.
Revelation 13:
6 And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blaspheme
his name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.
7 And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and
to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds,
and tongues, and nations.
Concerning Time and Laws, since the Edict of Constantine
in 321 A.D. the fourth Commandment of Exodus 10: 8 to 11
has been abrogated, the Seventh Day Sabbath has been
replaced by the Sunday Worship. According to many "Christian"
believers, since the coming of Christ they are no longer under the Law. Yet in the Gospel, Jesus Christ himself has declared:
Matthew 5:
17 Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil.
18 For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.
19 Whosoever therefore shall break one of these least
commandments, and shall teach men so, he shall be called the least in the kingdom of heaven: but whosoever shall do and teach them, the same shall be called great in the kingdom of heaven.
In the book of Revelation it is amazing how profound is the
Truth that can be uncovered. Again in more verses it is disclosed the absolute importance of keeping the Commandments of God.
Revelation 14:12
Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep
the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.
Revelation 22:14
Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.
The veracity of all this is additionally confirmed in Revelation 22:16: "I Jesus have sent mine angel to testify
unto you these things in the churches."
Ministers and religious leaders who are not keeping the 4th Commandment and are teaching their followers to
do the same, may have a secret access through alternate routes to the tree of life. They may also know how to break in the city of New Jerusalem.
Make sure to read:
Second Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in Revelation
https://www.brighteon.com/6a326ade-3c97-4503-9bf4-7d687453b6df
Second Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet Daniel
https://www.brighteon.com/e39c46b1-5b3e-4c63-826c-379546bee3ba
Millennium Reign and 144,000 sealed from the 12 Tribes of Israel
https://www.brighteon.com/d9849125-6adb-4bf6-ad76-65418a87b839
Very important studies at this Brighteon link:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vpyt777
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