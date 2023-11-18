Matt Gaetz set to visit Owen Shroyer in jail!!!

Congressman Matt Gaetz discusses the release of the Jan 6th tapes to the public, and states that he will be meeting with Owen Shroyer, (January 6th political prisoner) on his trip to visit the Louisiana federal correction facility.
