Indian Illegals Caught Carrying Enough Cocaine To Kill More People Than 37 9/11 Attacks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Illegal Indians Caught Carrying Enough Cocaine To Wipe Out A Major City. Thats Like 37 9/11 Attacks. We Invaded Iraq, Venezuela, for far less. When Will We Hold The Modi Regime Accountable ? When Will We Deport These Indian Criminal 3rd World Invaders And Ban India For Good ? We Attack Everyone Else Who Does This. Why Does India Get A Free Pass ?