Cross Talk News





Apr 13, 2023





Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the Pentagon Document leaks that PROVE that the Media and US Government has been lying to us about the war. Edward brings EXCLUSIVE information that he received from his source.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2i300g-exclusive-info-on-pentagon-leak-what-really-happened.html