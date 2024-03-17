JANUS for PRESIDENT, two FACED LEADERSHIP coming

As the 2024 elections are getting near, many are wondering if America can be turned around. It cannot. The US government is ruled over by idolatry and it's practices. And much of it due to the Roman god Janus. It was the month January is named after. I made this video to show that the US government is based upon old pagan ways back from the Roman empire. It is even where Capitoline Hill is is the former name of Capitol Hill in Washington DC. All of which comes from Roman pagan idolatry.

