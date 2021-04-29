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A British Man Reacts To The Story & History Of Our National Anthem - The STAR SPANGLED BANNER
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93 views • April 29, 2021
In an age when our national heritage and our freedoms are being destroyed it is now good to look back and remember the character of how "We The People" once before were and what was really important to them even to the point of death. The question is, can "We The People" of today have the same character as those who went before us when our country was being firmly established? Hopefully there is enough of a remnant in our country today that still have the same character as those who loved freedom.
You can visit the British Guy at his YouTube channel here - https://www.youtube.com/c/MrHandFriends/videos
You can visit the British Guy at his YouTube channel here - https://www.youtube.com/c/MrHandFriends/videos
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