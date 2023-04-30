Create New Account
Sunday Rainday AM Coffee- EarthAlliance, Atun, Skyquakes, Poseidon, Modern Art vs. Possessed Samurai
Covering a lot of ground here. Another laundry-list of topics and updates to cover, grab some coffee! Pineal gland detox, whale songs, Schumann resonance, Golden Era, 5D, cetaceans, #EarthAlliance, Samurai, swordsmithing demonic swords, Spear of Destiny, Tubal Cain, #SkyQuakes, how-to capture 4D entity from a possessed person, 4D portals excused as "Art Installations" as prescribed by The Marxist Handbook in Richmond VA, Poseidon, Atun, "A Kuria Matté" Atlantic Ark Activation mantra.
