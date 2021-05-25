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Unvaccinated 'will end up paying the price' says a Teleprompter Squinting Joe Rob Biden
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221 views • May 25, 2021
Paralyzed after 2nd Covid Shot , couldn't move less than 24 hours after pfizer vaccine,
THE COVID-19 VACCINES ARE MORE DEADLY THAN YOU THOUGHT, that's why they're pushing the vaccines so hard, because they know there is hesitancy and they got to get that second JAB inside you!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3RoS6uj0bw/
Unvaccinated 'will end up paying the price' says a Teleprompter Squinting Joe Rob Biden
https://www.yahoo.com/now/biden-apos-covid-warning-unvaccinated-191225724.html
THE COVID-19 VACCINES ARE MORE DEADLY THAN YOU THOUGHT, that's why they're pushing the vaccines so hard, because they know there is hesitancy and they got to get that second JAB inside you!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mk3RoS6uj0bw/
Unvaccinated 'will end up paying the price' says a Teleprompter Squinting Joe Rob Biden
https://www.yahoo.com/now/biden-apos-covid-warning-unvaccinated-191225724.html
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