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The War Against Competence
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50 views • October 15, 2021
"Democracy," in classical political science, was the old word for what we now call "socialism". As America lurches from a republic into a democracy, it has shifted from its end-goal being virtue to its end-goal being "equality". But is equality really just a race to the bottom? Since it's easier to reduce everyone to a common level of mediocrity (rather than lifting everyone up), is there a war against competence?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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