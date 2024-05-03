Create New Account
Joe Pags | Greg Steube of Florida on Campus Protests and Protecting Women's Sports
9 views
Published 18 hours ago

Joe Pags podcast | Rep Greg Steube of Florida on Campus Protests and Protecting Women's Sports

Joe welcomes Rep Greg Steube of Florida

Ways and Means and Weaponization Committees


https://rumble.com/v4sswc8-rep-greg-steube-of-florida-on-campus-protests-and-protecting-womens-sports.html

Keywords
joe pagsrep greg steubecampus protestsprotecting womens sports

