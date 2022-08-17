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IRS AGENTS 🤡N THE MOVE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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45 views • August 17, 2022

https://twitter.com/ArtValley818_/status/1559931586191101953

🤡"This is real lol"🤡

https://www.tampafp.com/sen-scott-says-no-long-term-job-stability-in-news-irs-jobs

https://www.forbes.com/sites/robertwood/2022/08/11/irs-to-add-87000-new-agents-more-crypto-tax-enforcement/

It’s no secret that the IRS is after crypto tax dollars and after fans of crypto who don’t report or who don’t do it correctly.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the Senate on Sunday and the House is expected to take up Friday, raises taxes and will give the IRS billions to go into what the Wall Street Journal called “beast mode.” In all, the bill will dole out about $80 billion to the IRS for increased enforcement, operational improvements, customer service, and systems modernization.

That money is more than six times the current annual IRS budget of $12.6 billion. The bill says a whopping $45.6 billion will be for enforcement, which is the main directive from Democrats to the IRS. Get bigger, tougher and faster at collecting. Reports suggest that the IRS will hire 87,000 new agents, and with more than $45 billion being shoveled into enforcement, change is coming.

There isn’t a dollar amount fixed for going after crypto, but the new law vaguely says they’ll be specifically pursuing “digital asset monitoring and compliance activities,” apart from more general tax enforcement. Think audits, collections and worse. The IRS is updating it forms too. There is already a virtual currency question at the top of the tax return you filed—or still need to file—for 2021. As we will see, that question will be tougher for 2022...read the rest at the above URL

A comment and response:

curious_betsy - 11 August, 2022
Where is your source for the 87000 agents figure? "Reports suggest?" Which reports? And they only suggest?

Boisepoet - 14 August, 2022
The number is total employees by 2031, and includes agents, IT, customer service, etc and also includes attrition. Republicans hate the IRS because it holds the rich accountable for tax cheating and fraud. That they've convinced their middle class voters the IRS is bad and after them is just more gaslighting on their part. BTW, it's estimated that this 10 year $80 billion infusion of cash to the IRS will net about $700 billion of increased collections. That's a great return on investment.

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