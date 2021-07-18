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UFOvni2012: Antarctica Caves Hide Unknown Living Creatures [16.07.2021]
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70 views • July 18, 2021
Lukasz S - 17 hours ago:
They hide from us in places not accessible to ordinary people. Good job thx
Ali Khan - 16 hours ago: Great video ?? 2 type's of information Verbal & visual
1,905 views Jul 16, 2021
UFOvni2012
154K subscribers
https://youtu.be/T7Gh5Emu6I0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7Gh5Emu6I0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRDVBHaAnhAhh2ykJmFiu_g
They hide from us in places not accessible to ordinary people. Good job thx
Ali Khan - 16 hours ago: Great video ?? 2 type's of information Verbal & visual
1,905 views Jul 16, 2021
UFOvni2012
154K subscribers
https://youtu.be/T7Gh5Emu6I0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7Gh5Emu6I0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRDVBHaAnhAhh2ykJmFiu_g
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