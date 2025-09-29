Frequency Medicine: The Future of Healthcare

With Jim Grapek, MPS, CBP, Freedom Hub Co-host

WeHeal.life, https://thepavilioncenter.com/

DOWNLOAD THE POWER POINT: http://your-mp.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/Grapek-Frequency-Medicine-Bioresonance-Talk.pptx

Even before the medical cartel revealed its true nature by rolling out the COVID plandemic to kick off THE GREAT RESET (https://www.corbettreport.com/your-guide-to-the-great-reset/), the writing was on the wall over a decade earlier, when consulting giant Price Waterhouse Coopers wrote, “Conventional medicine is failing, even in the most advanced nations of the world.”

For Freedom Hub subscribers this shouldn’t be a surprise. In 2009, researchers at Stanford determined that between a third and a HALF of all medical science – diagnoses, surgical procedures, pharmaceutical treatments, etc. – was patently false. Meaning even the most likeable and smartest allopathic doctors were going to be a third and a half wrong in their advice! So, can any critical thinking person rely on their doctor’s advice any longer? Allopathic medicine is harming us while some “energy medicine” clinics are curing practically all of their patients!

Over the years, Freedom Hub has platformed many health and healing experts - working with orgone, crystals, sound, light, homeopathy, naturopathy, German New Medicine and more. Working with the secrets of the universe, what Nikola Tesla said were ‘Energy, Frequency, and Vibration,’ they have shown us that curing chronic disease IS possible. What makes these modalities so effective is they are based around the latest science that shows that WE (and everything around us) are pure energy. Source energy, subtle energy, electrical energy, and consciousness. And energy has primacy over matter.

All ‘dis-ease’ (imbalance) begins in the energy field and eventually appears in the physical body if not corrected in time. A skilled doctor of Ayurveda, Homeopathy, or TCM, will test the body’s energy systems. They will correct blockages and imbalances as needed to restore health. Still, as humans, even their tests can be fallible or inconsistent sometimes. Enter the computer-based, 21st century frequency medicine device. These devices can not only identify imbalances, blockages, and the root causes of dis-ease in minutes, they can painlessly start correcting them, too.

Co-host Jim Grapek is a board-certified frequency medicine practitioner who has been helping clients worldwide restore their health since 2016. Jim also worked with a large, integrative medicine practice in DC to help “integrate” energy medicine into their practice. Jim sees this tech as the most capable out there of carrying us into a healthier, more conscious future. Given that this technology –tested for four years by the Chinese gov’t before being purchased for their hospitals – can non-invasively scan you for over 11,000 health variables and spit out a report in just minutes, we need to know why American medicine is dragging its feet on providing this modality to every patient now. Learn more at Jim’s Frequency Medicine site: https://WeHeal.life.